Dua Lipa Is Now Engaged To Callum Turner After Romantic Christmas Proposal: Report

Are Dua Lipa and Callum Turner engaged? According to reports, the pop sensation has said yes to actor Callum's proposal over Christmas.

Dua Lipa, on December 25, dropped a series of pictures and videos on Instagram. The singer, in the caption, said, “Home for the holidays. Sending you all so much love”. From relishing a bowl of ice cream to soaking in the Christmas spirit, the album was all things fun.

Well, well, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a super shiny diamond ring. The snaps added fuel to the fire with many speculating about Dua Lipa's hush-hush engagement with Callum Turner.

Meanwhile, The Sun has confirmed the engagement rumours. As per the outlet, the couple is planning to ring in the New Year's Eve festivities with their friends and families. “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn't be happier. Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake,” claimed the source.

The outlet added, “Callum [Turner] is such a solid support for Dua [Lipa] and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It's been an amazing Christmas for them.”

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly planning a grand New Year Eve's party in London. Insiders claim that the pair “have gone all out with this” upcoming bash. The location remains “top-secret”.

“It will be a New Year's Eve party no one will ever forget, especially for Callum and Dua,” said the source.

Back in November, Dua Lipa visited Mumbai as a part of her Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC). Ahead of her performance, she stepped out for a dinner date with Callum Turner. Here's the video.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first sparked dating rumours in January when they attended a Masters Of The Air afterparty in London.