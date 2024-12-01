Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's Latest Insta Entry Is All About Dua Lipa’s Mumbai Concert

Dua Lipa entertained her Indian fans with her electrifying performance at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds on Saturday. Among the many attendees were Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. Sitara later shared a post on Instagram featuring a series of snaps with the global icon. In the pictures, Sitara and her friends can be seen posing with the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter. Dua Lipa looked delighted as she posed with Sitara and her friends. Without wasting much time, Sitara tagged Dua Lipa in her caption and shared the special moment with her followers. Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar also shared a collage on her Instagram Stories, featuring herself, Dua Lipa, Sitara and her friends. The girl group looked incredibly happy as they posed for the lens. While sharing the images, Namrata described Dua Lipa as “just stunning,” and we could not agree more.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/namratashirodkar/3512919095824467952/

During her performance at the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024, Dua Lipa captivated the audience with a fan-made mashup of her hit song Levitating and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic track Woh Ladki Jo from Baadshah. Several videos from the Mumbai event quickly went viral on social media. Dua Lipa, who has expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan in the past, set the mood for the show, with the audience responding enthusiastically to her performance. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, could not contain her excitement and shared a video clip of the performance on her Instagram stories, adding a heart, a dancing girl and a goofy emoji. Click here to read the full story.

Dua Lipa performed in India as part of the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism tour. Up next, she will be performing in Seoul, South Korea, on December 4 and 5.