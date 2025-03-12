Luxury Dining To 5-Star Vacays: A Glimpse Into The Lavish Life Of A 'Professional Girlfriend'

Ruby Jade, a 24-year-old from Brisbane, Australia, has gained significant attention on social media for her unusual profession as a "professional girlfriend." With aspirations of becoming a millionaire, she has already received substantial gifts and luxurious trips worth thousands of pounds this year, according to the Mirror. In a viral TikTok video, Ms Jade shared her experience with a client from Singapore who sponsored a lavish, five-star vacation costing AUD 5,500 (approximately ₹3 lakh). Notably, Ms Jade spent only a brief time with the client, meeting him during the flight and in the business class lounge.

She said, "I was on floor 18 of the hotel and he was on floor eight. The only time I briefly saw him was during the flight and in the business class lounge before each flight. Aside from that, we didn't have any time to spend together, as I was off doing my own thing. He was more than fine with not spending time with me. And I had a wonderful trip."

She also received more perks from her match. On Valentine's Day, she got a lavish gift from her match, which included a luxurious trip and numerous high-end presents. In addition to the $1,000 (AUD) compensation for her time, she was showered with gifts, including two books, the latest Amazon Alexa hub, two smart lamps, a bathmat, and an outdoor rug, totalling approximately $850 (415 pounds ). The client then surprised Ms Jade with a $2,000 two-night getaway to Sydney, covering all flights, and accommodation, and providing an additional $1,000 in spending money.

"I had access to first-class lounges and was booked into a junior suite. I told him I was going to cover the bills for my friends, too. I met up with two other well-known creators on different days and also got some bath bombs to use in the spa in my room. He reimbursed me any amount I went over," Ms Jade added.

This year, she has already accumulated an impressive array of gifts, including a brand-new 490-pound PS5 console and games, a 120-pound back massager, and generous compensation for upscale dining experiences.

Although being a "professional girlfriend" may not be a conventional or appealing career path for everyone, Ms Jade's revelations about her perks have sparked widespread interest. Many people have reached out to her for advice, with some comments including: "How do I get into the industry?" "Love this! Need to do something like this," and "I would love to know more about this."