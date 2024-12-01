Advertisement

Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna Dies At 30

Shobitha worked in several popular films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder and others

Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna Dies At 30
File photo of Shobitha Shivanna
Rangareddy (Telangana):

Kannada cinema and television actress Shobitha Shivanna has been found dead at her apartment. As per police, she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kondapur under the Gachibowli police station area.

A case has been registered and her body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem, police said. The exact reason behind her tragic death is not known yet, with authorities currently investigating the case.

Shobitha had worked in several popular films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana. She was also a regular in TV serials such as Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu, Krishna Rukmini,

Further details regarding Shobitha's death are awaited.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

