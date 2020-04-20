Ramayan Fans Upset As They Think Episodes Were Edited. A Clarification On Twitter

The CEO of Prasar Bharati, in a tweet on Saturday, said Doordarshan didn't chop off portions of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

Ramayan Fans Upset As They Think Episodes Were Edited. A Clarification On Twitter

A still from Ramayan (courtesy DDNational)

Highlights

  • Doordarshan started airing 'Uttar Ramayan' from Sunday
  • The entire finale sequence of 'Ramayan' was broadcast on Sunday
  • Earlier, netizens complained that some scenes were chopped off
New Delhi:

The finale sequence of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was divided into episodes and aired in the last week, which however, prompted netizens to point out that some "important" segments of the epic were missing in the episodes shown on Dordarshan. Ardent fans of the show particularly noticed that a sequence featuring Ravan and his brother Ahiravan wasn't shown and lodged their complaints on Twitter only to get a clarification from Shashi Shekhar, the CEO of Prasar Bharati. In a tweet on Saturday, he said Doordarshan didn't chop off portions of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan: "There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production."

In a separate tweet, he added that not every detailed segment of an epic like Ramayan could be included in a television script: "The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can possibly make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions."

Read his tweets here:

In a final tweet, the Prasar Bharati CEO added that Sunday's episode was going to be special with the entire finale sequence: "The entire finale of Ramayan starting with morning's episodes of slaying of Ravan to the episodes of tonight marking return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya will be repeat telecast tomorrow - accordingly tomorrow morning's repeat telecast starting at 9 am will be more than 2 hours long."

Meanwhile, here's what a grieved Twitter had to say about the finale episodes of Ramayan before Sunday's mega-episode was aired:

Given Ramayan's massive viewership, Doordarshan began airing the follow-up show Luv Kush, Sunday onwards. Just like Ramayan, Luv Kush was also written, directed and produced by Ramanand Sagar and is based on the last book of Ramayan - Uttar Ramayan - which documents the happenings following Ram's coronation and the lives his twins Luv and Kush.

Comments
RAmayanramayan rerun
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com