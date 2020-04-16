Sita And Sisters From Ramayan, Courtesy Dipika Chikhlia's Throwback Treasury

From the sets of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. (Image courtesy: dipikachikhliatopiwala)

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, a star from the golden age, who famously starred as Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, shared a beautiful throwback picture from the show on her Instagram profile, on Thursday. The 54-year-old actress, in the picture, can be seen surrounded by her onscreen sisters. She captioned the post: "Sita ji with her sisters" and added the hashtags #girlpower, #love #spreadhappiness #spreadpositivity to her post. Several fan pages dedicated to the Ramayan star, have shared the picture on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Miss Topiwala shared a throwback picture with the entire cast of the show, which spread like wildfire on social media. The caption on the post read: "Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew. Sagar saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ... Barring Ravan, almost all were there. Only when we look back, do we know what all we have left behind. So many of the cast no more. RIP to them all."

Dipika Chikhlia, who appeared on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, earlier this year, revealed that she became so identified as Sita even off screen that people rarely greeted her with "hi or hello," instead, they always bowed down before her with folded hands.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which was a Sunday morning staple in the Eighties, returned to TV last month. The show that featured Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and other prominent actors, airs on DD National twice a day. The show resonates with today's generation even today.