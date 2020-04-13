Ramayan Cast Pic Shared By Dipika Chikhlia And Arun Govil Goes Viral

Dipika Chikhlia shared this image. (courtesy dipikachikhliatopiwala)

The lead cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan including Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri made their fans nostalgic on Sunday. The actors shared an "epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan" on their social media profiles and took us back in time. Dipika Chikhlia, who famously played the role of Sita in the TV show, shared the picture and wrote a heartfelt caption. "The epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew, Sagar saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ...barring Ravan, almost all were there." She also added, "Only when we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast are no more ...RIP to them all." Take a look at the picture here:

Arun Govil, who starred as Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, shared the picture on his Twitter profile and wrote a caption in Hindi, an excerpt of which translates to, "Ramayan family. They made one of the most glorious shows in the history of Television."

Sunil Lahri, who played the character of Lakshman in Ramayan, shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Most iconic and rare photo of Ramayan where on-screen team and behind the screen creative team everybody is together. Most memorable moment for me."

Meanwhile, Ramayan is being re-telecast on Doordarshan. The show which starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri as Sita and Lakshman, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and soon acquired cult status.

Ramayan featured several well-known stars. In the show, Dara Singh played Hanuman, Arvind Trivedi played Ravana, Lalita Pawar was cast as Manthara and Vijay Arora played Indrajit. Other than Ramayan, several other popular series such as Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, are being re-telecast on Doordarshan.