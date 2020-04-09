Shyam Sundar Kalani, Who Played Sugriv In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Dies. Arun Govil And Sunil Lahri Remember The Actor

Shyam Sundar Kalani in Ramayan. (courtesy: ramanandsagarramayan)

Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani, who starred as Sugriv in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has died. Multiple news sites reported that the actor died of cancer. Arun Govil, who famously starred as Lord Ram in the TV show, confirmed the news and paid tribute to his co-star on Twitter. In his tweet, Arun Govil wrote: "Sad to know about demise of Mr Shyam Sundar, who played the role of Sugriv in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace."

Read Arun Govil's tweet here:

Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan"... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace. — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 9, 2020

Sunil Lahri, who starred as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, also paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter. In his eulogy piece, Sunil Lahiri wrote: "Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani, who played role of Sugriva and Bali with us in Ramayan. God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP."

Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP pic.twitter.com/JaWd5oNGpv — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 9, 2020

Meanwhile,Ramayan is being re-telecast on Doorsarshan. The show which starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri as Sita and Lakshman, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and swiftly acquired cult status.

Ramayan featured several well-known stars. In the show, Dara Singh played Hanuman, Arvind Trivedi played Ravana, Lalita Pawar was cast as Manthara, and Vijay Arora played Indrajit.

Other than Ramayan, several other popular series such as Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, are being re-telecast on Doordarshan.