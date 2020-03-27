By Public Demand, 'Ramayan' Will Air On Doordarshan Again

The show clocked 33 years (courtesy Instagram)

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and gained instant popularity, is returning on TV. On Friday morning, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted to say that Ramayan will air on DD National twice a day starting tomorrow amid the coronavirus lockdown. "Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of Ramayana from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 on DD National. One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm," Mr Javadekar wrote in his tweet. Ramayan, which made stars out of Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri, known to fans of as Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman, clocked 33 years of the show this month.

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.@narendramodi

@PIBIndia@DDNational — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 27, 2020

The cast of the show made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show recently and photos of onscreen Ram, Sita and Lakshman's reunion after decades sent the Internet into a tizzy.

Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, the ensemble cast of the show included actors such as Dara Singh, who played Hanuman, Lalita Pawar was cast as Manthara, Vijay Arora played Indrajit, and Arvind Trivedi played Ravana.