7 Best Places In India To Witness Diwali Celebrations

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm across India. As schools, colleges, and offices usually remain closed for several days during the festive period, it also becomes a popular time for travel. The pleasant weather in many parts of the country and the festive atmosphere make this season ideal for exploring new destinations. From beautifully lit streets to traditional rituals and cultural events, every city has its own way of celebrating the festival. If you are looking to experience Diwali differently this year, here are some of the best places in India to visit during the celebrations.

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Must Visit Places During Diwali:

1. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Diwali in Varanasi is a truly memorable experience. The ghats along the Ganges are illuminated with countless diyas, creating a breathtaking sight after sunset. Temples are decorated with flowers and lights, and the evening Ganga Aarti adds to the festive atmosphere. Walking through the old streets during this time allows visitors to witness the city's spiritual charm at its best.

2. Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur transforms into a dazzling spectacle during Diwali. Markets, heritage buildings, and major roads are decorated with colourful lights and festive displays. The city's bazaars come alive with shoppers buying sweets, clothing, and gifts. The festive energy, combined with Jaipur's royal architecture, makes it a wonderful place to experience the celebrations.

3. Amritsar, Punjab

Amritsar offers a unique Diwali experience centred around the Golden Temple. The temple complex is beautifully decorated with lights, and the reflection of the illuminated shrine in the sacred water creates a stunning view. The city feels especially lively during the festival, with prayers, community gatherings, and festive cheer bringing people together.

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4. Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya is one of the most special places to visit during Diwali. The city celebrates the festival on a grand scale, with thousands of lamps illuminating its streets and riverbanks. The celebrations are closely linked to the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, making the occasion particularly significant here. Visitors can experience a blend of devotion, culture, and festive spirit throughout the city.

5. Kolkata, West Bengal

While the rest of the country celebrates Diwali, Kolkata also observes Kali Puja around the same time. Elaborately decorated pandals, artistic displays, and beautifully lit streets create a festive atmosphere across the city. The celebrations offer visitors a chance to experience a unique cultural side of the festival while enjoying Kolkata's vibrant energy.

6. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Known for its lakes and palaces, Udaipur looks even more beautiful during Diwali. Many heritage properties and public spaces are decorated with lights, creating a magical setting. The city's peaceful lakes, festive markets, and cultural programmes make it a great destination for travellers seeking both celebration and relaxation.

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7. Delhi

The national capital celebrates Diwali with great enthusiasm. Markets are decorated weeks in advance, and neighbourhoods sparkle with lights and decorations. Visitors can explore festive fairs, enjoy seasonal food, and experience the excitement of shopping for gifts and sweets. The city's mix of modern celebrations and traditional customs adds to its appeal during the festival.

Diwali travels are not just about seeing lights, but about experiencing how different corners of India celebrate the same festival in their own unique way.