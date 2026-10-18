Where Are Indians Travelling This Festive Season? Report Reveals Top Destinations

Bangkok, Phuket and Tokyo are the most-searched international cities among Indian travellers, while Goa, Puri and Udaipur top the list of domestic destinations in the October-November period, according to a report by travel platform Agoda.

With Dussehra, Durga Puja and Diwali falling during this period, many are planning holidays around the celebrations.

The report is based on accommodation searches made between August 1 and September 30 for stays between October 15 and November 30. Here are the destinations travellers are considering this festive season.

Most Popular International Destinations

1. Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok is the most-searched international city among Indian travellers. Searches for the Thai capital increased by 65% compared with last year. You can visit popular attractions such as the Grand Palace and Wat Pho, and explore local food markets.

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2. Phuket, Thailand

Phuket is another popular choice for the festive season. Searches for the Thai island rose by 51% year-on-year.

3. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo ranked among the top three international cities searched by Indian travellers. Searches increased by 109% compared with last year. October and November are also part of Japan's autumn foliage season, when places such as Shinjuku Gyoen are popular for their changing leaf colours.

4. Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Phu Quoc recorded a 124% increase in searches from Indian travellers. The Vietnamese island is known for its beaches, island-hopping trips and night markets.

5. Hanoi, Vietnam

Searches for Hanoi increased by 94% year-on-year. You can explore the Old Quarter, visit Hoan Kiem Lake and try local Vietnamese food.

6. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka recorded nearly 262% growth in searches, popular for its ancient rock fortresses, misty hill stations, wildlife reserves, and tropical beaches.

Searches for Thailand, Vietnam and Japan increased by 55%, 86% and 125%, respectively, at the country level. Hong Kong SAR, China, also recorded nearly 138% growth in searches compared with last year.

Most Popular Domestic Destinations

1. Goa

Goa was the most-searched domestic destination among Indian travellers. Searches increased by nearly 43% year-on-year.

2. Puri, Odisha

Puri recorded a 318% increase in searches, the highest growth among the domestic destinations mentioned in the report. The city is known for the Jagannath Temple and its beaches.

3. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Searches for Udaipur rose by nearly 29% compared with last year. The city is known for its lakes, palaces and historic streets.

4. Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty recorded a 166% increase in searches. The hill station is known for its tea gardens, green hills and cooler weather.

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5. Munnar, Kerala

Searches for Munnar increased by 107% year-on-year. The hill station is known for its tea plantations, green landscapes and scenic views.

6. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi recorded a 92% increase in searches compared with last year. You can visit temples, ghats and attend the evening Ganga aarti.