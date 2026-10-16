Best Time To Visit Gulmarg, When Kashmir's Winter Wonderland Comes Alive

Gulmarg is one of those destinations that changes its character with every season. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, dense forests and wide meadows, this hill town attracts travellers throughout the year. While winter brings snow-covered landscapes and skiing opportunities, summer reveals green slopes dotted with wildflowers. Whether you're planning a family holiday, a romantic getaway or an adventure trip, Gulmarg offers something special in every season. Knowing the best time to visit can help you make the most of your trip.

Why Should You Visit Gulmarg?

Gulmarg is among Kashmir's most popular tourist destinations, known for its natural beauty and peaceful surroundings. In winter, the region transforms into a snowy retreat that attracts skiers and snow lovers from across the world. During the warmer months, the meadows turn lush green, creating picture-perfect views. The destination also serves as a great base for outdoor activities, scenic walks and mountain experiences. Whether you visit for relaxation or adventure, Gulmarg rarely disappoints.

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Photo Credit: incredibleindia.gov.in

First-Time Visit To Gulmarg

If this is your first trip to Gulmarg, prepare to spend time outdoors. Take a ride on the famous Gulmarg Gondola, enjoy long walks through the meadows and soak in the mountain views. Winter visitors should carry heavy woollens, waterproof shoes and gloves, while summer travellers should pack light layers for cool evenings. Booking accommodation in advance is a good idea, especially during peak tourist seasons. A stay of two to three days is usually enough to explore Gulmarg at a comfortable pace.

Best Time To Visit Gulmarg

Winter (December To March)

Winter is considered the most popular time to visit Gulmarg. Thick blankets of snow cover the landscape, turning the town into a winter wonderland. This is the ideal season for skiing, snowboarding, sledging and enjoying snowfall. Travellers looking for a classic snowy Kashmir experience often choose these months.

Spring And Summer (April To June)

As the snow begins to melt, Gulmarg comes alive with greenery and colourful flowers. The weather remains pleasant, making it a great time for sightseeing, nature walks and gondola rides. Families and honeymooners often prefer this season for its comfortable temperatures and clear views.

Autumn (September To November)

Autumn brings crisp weather and beautiful golden shades to the landscape. The crowds are generally smaller than in summer, making it a good time for travellers who prefer a quieter experience. The pleasant weather also makes outdoor exploration enjoyable.

Time To Avoid

July and August can bring occasional rainfall, which may affect outdoor activities and sightseeing plans. While Gulmarg remains beautiful during the monsoon period, travellers looking for clear mountain views and uninterrupted outdoor experiences may prefer other seasons. It is also advisable to check weather conditions before planning your trip.

Best Outdoor Experiences To Try In Gulmarg

1. Ride The Gulmarg Gondola

One of the highest cable cars in the world, the Gulmarg Gondola offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

2. Skiing

Gulmarg is India's leading ski destination. During winter, its slopes attract both beginners and experienced skiers.

3. Snowboarding

Snowboarding enthusiasts can enjoy fresh powder snow and a variety of slopes during the winter season.

4. Trekking

Several trekking trails around Gulmarg allow visitors to explore forests, meadows and mountain landscapes.

5. Golfing

The Gulmarg Golf Course is among the highest golf courses and offers a unique experience amid scenic surroundings.

Photo Credit: incredible-india.org

How To Reach Gulmarg

By Air

The nearest airport is Srinagar International Airport, located around 50 kilometres away. Taxis are easily available from the airport to Gulmarg.

By Train

The closest major railway station is Jammu Tawi. From there, travellers can continue their journey by road to Srinagar and Gulmarg.

By Road

Gulmarg is well connected to Srinagar by road. The drive takes around two hours and passes through scenic valleys and countryside landscapes.

Whether you visit for snowfall, adventure or scenic mountain views, Gulmarg offers a memorable experience in every season.