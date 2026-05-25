Mid-Air Scare For 300 Tourists As Technical Issue Halts Gulmarg Gondola

Nearly 300 tourists were left stranded mid-air after the cable car system developed technical problems in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Monday. The incident triggered a major rescue operation involving the army, police and civil administration.

Officials said the cable car service, popularly known as Gondola, came to a sudden halt due to a technical fault, trapping tourists inside multiple cabins for a brief period and causing panic among visitors.

Following the incident, rescue teams comprising personnel from the Army's 9 Raj Rif, Jammu and Kashmir Police and local administration rushed to the site and launched evacuation operations. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Tehsildar of Tangmarg also reached the spot to supervise the rescue efforts and monitor the situation.

Eyewitnesses said several tourists, including women and children, were seen panicking after the Gondola stopped mid-air unexpectedly. Multiple videos from the site showed stranded passengers waiting inside suspended cabins as rescue teams coordinated evacuation measures.

Authorities, however, said the situation remained under control and that all necessary safety protocols were being followed during the operation.

"A technical issue led to the temporary suspension of the gondola service. Rescue teams were immediately mobilised, and evacuation of stranded tourists was taken up on priority," an official said.

Technical experts were simultaneously deployed to identify the fault and restore operations at the earliest, officials added.

Reacting to the incident, the office of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "Government is closely monitoring the situation at the Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service was temporarily halted due to a technical fault. All cabins remain intact, and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground. The situation is completely under control, and there is no cause for panic."

The Gulmarg Gondola, regarded as one of the highest cable car projects in the world, is a major attraction for tourists visiting Kashmir and witnesses heavy footfall during the summer season.

(With inputs from Waris Fayaz)