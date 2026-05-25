Missing Girl, 12, Raped, Murdered In J&K, Body Found 200 Metres From Home

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday. The body of the minor girl was found near 200 metres from her home. The incident has triggered protests and demands for justice and tracking down perpetrators.

The police investigation has been launched and prima facie, it appears to be a case of rape and murder.

According to reports, the child went missing on Saturday evening at Galwanpora village. On Sunday morning, she was found dead in nearby fields.

"At around 7:15 am today, the body was recovered from a spot nearly 200 metres from her home. All medico-legal formalities were subsequently completed and prima facie, it appears to be a case of rape and murder," said Hariprasad KK, SSP Budgam.

Police said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case. The officer said the SIT is examining all possible angles to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police have assured that the investigation will be conducted in a fair, transparent, and professional manner.

Locals have described the incident as horrific and deeply disturbing. The killing has sparked widespread outrage, with political leaders demanding strict action against the culprits. National Conference leaders, including Education Minister Sakeena Yatoo, visited the bereaved family and assured them of prompt justice.

"She left home around 4 PM for her religious class. We fail to understand how she went missing despite so many houses in the surrounding area," said a local elderly resident. "The killer should be caught immediately. We just want justice for the girl," he said, adding that the girl was carrying a Quran with her, which was later found nearby too.

Police have requested people not to circulate unverified information or indulge in speculation regarding the matter, as such actions may hamper the investigation and cause unnecessary distress.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly condemned the brutal murder of a young preteen girl in the Budgam district, describing the incident as "shocking and deeply distressing".

Expressing profound grief over the tragedy, the Chief Minister condemned the heinous act in the strongest possible terms and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

"May she find place in Jannat," the Chief Minister said while expressing solidarity with the grieving family.

The Chief Minister said the incident should serve as a moment of serious introspection for society at large. "While the appropriate agencies enquire into the circumstances of her murder, it's also fitting that we reflect on where we as a society are headed when our young children are not safe," he said.

"I condemn this brutal attack without reservation or condition and send my sympathies to her family," he added.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to justice, the Chief Minister assured that all necessary support would be extended to the investigating agencies to ensure that those found guilty are given exemplary punishment in accordance with the law.