Terror Hideout Busted In J&K's Baramulla, Ammunition Recovered

In a blow to terror designs in northern Kashmir, security forces have unearthed a major cache of rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) ammunition during a surgical joint operation in the Nilsar Kandi area of Baramulla.

Acting on pinpoint intelligence inputs, a joint team of Baramulla Police, 52 Rashtriya Rifles, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area and busted a terror hideout.

The operation led to the recovery of 14 rounds of OG-7V RPG ammunition and nine rounds of PG-7P RPG ammunition.

Sources said the timely recovery has averted a potentially grave security threat and marked a major success in the sustained anti-terror drive across north Kashmir.

The seized ammunition will undergo forensic analysis and further investigation. A case has been registered under relevant sections even as security forces expanded search operations in adjoining areas to track down terror linkages.

Hunt For Terrorists In Rajouri

A relentless 36-hour manhunt is underway in the dense Gambhir Mughlan forests of Rajouri's border belt, where security forces have cornered three Pakistani terrorists. Troops of Romeo Force, alongside CRPF, Special Operations Group, and J&K Police, have set up a multi-layered cordon around the area with drones and advanced surveillance gear to prevent any escape.

The operation began at 11:30 am yesterday when an intelligence-based joint search in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghala belt led to contact with the terrorists.

Responding with swift and calibrated action, the troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight before establishing an effective cordon, White Knight Corps posted on X.

The mission has been codenamed Op Sheruwali. No gunshot has been fired from either side today. Officials confirmed that the search continued through the night, with forces maintaining an unbroken cordon to deny the terrorists cover of darkness.

All three terrorists are Pakistani nationals, sources said.

The operation was launched following credible inputs about their presence in the area. "The troops are moving slowly into the forest to neutralise the three terrorists," said a senior security force officer.

The terrorists' movement had been tracked earlier too, but they had managed to slip away. This time, officials are confident that the terrorists will be tracked down shortly, with sophisticated surveillance systems monitoring every possible exit route.