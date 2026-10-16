Video: This Konkan Train Journey Comes With A Surprise View Of Murudeshwar Temple

Imagine travelling by train and witnessing the majestic Shri Murudeshwara Temple in Karnataka rising along the Arabian Sea coastline. Sharing a video on social media, one content creator captured the iconic view of the temple and its 123-foot Shiva statue.

The video showed the content creator walking toward the open doorway and catching a glimpse of the Shri Murudeshwara temple as the train passed by. The tall colourful gopura along with the massive statue of Lord Shiva rose above a stretch of lush greenery.

Take a Look at the Video:

The unexpected darshan fascinated social media users, with some getting curious about the train route.

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Which Indian Railways Trains Offer Views of Shri Murudeshwara Temple?

Any train operating on the Konkan Railway network along the coastal Mangaluru-Goa-Mumbai line offers window views of the majestic temple.

The railway tracks on this route run parallel to the Arabian Sea coastline and curve directly past the town. That is how people get to witness the 123-foot Shiva statue and the towering 20-storey Raja Gopura when they arrive or depart the Murdeshwar Railway Station.

Popular Trains with Views of the Temple

There are several daily and weekly trains that pass through this scenic corridor. To catch the best glimpse of the temple, you should board a train during daytime hours. Here are some of the popular trains on this route:

SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express (16585/16586): This train directly connects Bengaluru to Murdeshwar. The daytime stretch between Mangaluru and Murdeshwar offers spectacular views of the temple complex. This daily express train departs from Bengaluru at 7:45 PM, and the return train departs from Murdeshwar at 2:25 PM.

Panchaganga Express (16595/16596): Another prominent daily train that passes by the corridor. The train connects Bengaluru to the coastal Karwar region via Murdeshwar. The daily train departs from Bengaluru at 6:50 PM, and the return train departs from Karwar at 6:00 PM.

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Matsyagandha Express (12619/12620): Runs daily between Mumbai and Mangaluru Central. The train passes through the heart of the Konkan coast during daylight hours, providing majestic temple views. This train departs from Mumbai at 3:10 PM daily, while the return train departs from Mangaluru Central at 12:45 PM.

Mangaluru Central – Madgaon Passenger/Special (06602/06601): The local train is a favourite for all devotees as it moves at a leisurely pace and halts at Murdeshwar station. It departs daily from Mangaluru Central at 5:30 AM and arrives at Madgaon Junction at 1:30 PM.

Karwar Express (16515): The tri-weekly express runs between Yesvantpur and Karwar via the scenic Shiradi Ghats and the Konkan line. The train departs from Yesvantpur Junction at 7 AM, and the return train departs from Karwar at 5:30 AM.