Konkan Railway Recruitment 2024: 190 Vacancies For Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka Candidates

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2024: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has announced a recruitment drive for various departmental positions. Eligible candidates from Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka can submit their applications between September 16 and October 6 through the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 190 positions.

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Electrical Department

Senior Section Engineer: 5 vacancies

Technician-I II: 15 vacancies

Assistant Loco Pilot: 15 vacancies

Civil Department

Senior Section Engineer: 5 vacancies

Track Maintainer: 35 vacancies

Mechanical Department

Technician-I II: 20 vacancies

Operating Department

Station Master: 10 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 5 vacancies

Points Man: 60 vacancies

Signal & Telecommunication Department

ESTM-III: 15 vacancies

Commercial Department

Commercial Supervisor: 5 vacancies

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Land Loser Candidates: Individuals whose land has been acquired for a KRCL project are eligible to apply, regardless of the percentage of land lost. The spouse, children, and grandchildren of these land losers are also eligible and will receive first preference in the recruitment process.

Non-Land Loser Candidates:

Candidates domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka with valid employment exchange cards registered along the Konkan Railway route (second preference).

Candidates domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka without a registered employment exchange card (third preference).

KRCL Employees: Employees who have completed at least three years of regular service with the organisation are also eligible to apply (third preference).

Applicants must be between 18 and 36 years of age as of August 1, 2024. The upper age limit has been extended from 33 to 36 to accommodate those who may have missed the previous limit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Additional age relaxations will be provided for reserved category candidates.

For more details, refer to the official notification available on the website.