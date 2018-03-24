Konkan Railway Notifies Technician Recruitment; Check Eligibility

'Separate panel will be prepared for land loser candidates and other than land loser candidates. Priority for appointment will be given to land loser candidates and only after exhausting the panel of eligible land losers, the second panel (other than land losers) will be operated depending upon the shortfall in the vacancies notified,' clarifies Konkan railways.
'Candidates who have lost their land for KRCL project between Roha (Maharashtra) to Thokur (Karnataka) on KRCL route or their spouses, son, unmarried daughter, paternal grandson, paternal unmarried grand-daughters only,' are defined as land loser candidates.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer based test. The exam will be held in June 2018. Candidates shall have to secure 50% marks in the exam to qualify; 40% marks for candidates belonging to OBC-NCL/ SC/ ST categories.
