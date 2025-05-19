RRB ALP 2025: Extended Registration Window Closes Today, Direct Link Here

RRB ALP 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the extended application window for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2025 today, May 19. Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their registration through the official website before the deadline ends.

Originally scheduled to close on May 11, the application deadline was extended to accommodate more applicants interested in joining Indian Railways as Assistant Loco Pilots.

Important Dates To Remember

Last date to apply online: May 19, 2025

Final date for fee payment: May 21, 2025

Application correction window: May 22 to May 31, 2025 (with applicable fee)

Vacancy Details

A total of 9,970 ALP vacancies are being filled across multiple railway zones:

Central Railway - 376 posts

Eastern Railway - 868 posts

Southern Railway - 510 posts

Western Railway - 885 posts

South Eastern Railway - 921 posts

Northern Railway - 521 posts

North Eastern Frontier - 125 posts

East Central Railway - 700 posts

North Central Railway - 508 posts

West Central Railway - 759 posts

South East Central Railway - 568 posts

South Central Railway - 989 posts

North Eastern Railway - 100 posts

North Western Railway - 679 posts

Metro Railway Kolkata - 225 posts



RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Educational Criteria

Candidates must have:

Passed Class 10 with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade, or

Completed Class 10 with a three-year diploma in engineering, or

Hold a bachelor's degree in engineering in the corresponding discipline

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old as of July 1, 2025.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

General and OBC: Rs 500 (Rs 400 refundable upon appearing for CBT 1)

SC, ST, PwBD, Women, and Ex-Servicemen: Rs 250 (fully refundable upon appearing for CBT 1)

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment process involves a selection process, consisting of two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by document verification and a medical fitness test. CBT 1 includes 75 questions to be completed within 60 minutes, while CBT 2 comprises two parts: Part A (100 questions, 90 minutes) and Part B (75 trade-specific questions, 60 minutes), with negative marking applicable in both CBTs.