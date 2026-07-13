Konkan Railway Staff Pulls Passenger To Safety Seconds Before Disaster, Gets Rs 10,000 Award

A Konkan Railway pointsman has been hailed as a hero after saving a 22-year-old passenger from a near-fatal accident at Murdeshwar Railway Station in Karnataka. The dramatic rescue, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media, earning widespread praise for the railway employee's quick thinking.

The incident involved Ganapathi Naik, a pointsman with Konkan Railway, who noticed a passenger attempting to get off train No. 16312 while it was still in motion. The passenger, who was travelling from Kochuveli in Kerala to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, lost his balance while trying to disembark the moving train and came dangerously close to falling onto the tracks.

Reacting within seconds, Naik rushed towards the passenger, grabbed him, and pulled him away from the gap between the train and the platform. The CCTV footage shows the swift intervention that likely saved the young man's life.

Konkan Railway later shared the video on social media, praising Naik's alertness and presence of mind. "Alertness that saved a life. Shri Ganapati Naik, Pointsman/Murdeshwar, displayed exceptional presence of mind by rescuing a passenger attempting to disembark the moving Train No. 16312, averting a major tragedy," they wrote.

Watch the video here:

The railway authority also announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000, presented by the Chairman and Managing Director of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), in recognition of his exemplary courage and prompt action.

The video quickly attracted thousands of views and comments, with many users applauding Naik for his dedication and bravery. Several described him as a true hero who put duty before personal safety.

At the same time, many users criticised the passenger for attempting to alight from a moving train despite repeated railway warnings. Some argued that such reckless behaviour not only endangers the individual but also puts railway staff and fellow passengers at risk. One user suggested that passengers attempting to disembark moving trains should face hefty fines to discourage such dangerous acts.