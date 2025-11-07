Army Soldier Killed In Argument With Train Attendant Over Blanket, Bedsheet

The National Human Rights Commission has called for an impartial investigation into the murder of a soldier on a moving train in Rajasthan. The human rights body has vowed strict action against the accused railway staff and justice and compensation for the soldier's family.

According to information provided by the railways, a coach attendant, who was railway personnel, killed the soldier following an argument over a blanket and sheet.

Soldier Killed On Moving Train

Indian Army personnel Jigar Chaudhary had taken a few days' leave from duty and was travelling home to Sabarmati, Gujarat. On the night of November 2, he boarded a sleeper coach of the 19224 Jammu Tawi - Sabarmati Express from Firozpur station in Punjab. During the journey, he asked the attendant of the B4 AC coach for a blanket and sheet.

The attendant allegedly refused to provide one according to the rules. This led to an argument between the two.

The verbal altercation soon turned physical when the coach attendant stabbed Chaudhary in the leg, severing an artery, and leading to his death on the spot.

Investigation So Far

Upon reaching Bikaner, the Government Railway Police registered a First Information Repot (FIR) based on a complaint from the travelling ticket examiner (TTE). A case of murder has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused attendant, identified as Zubair Memon, has been arrested along with the murder weapon: a knife.

According to Railways, Zubair was hired through a contractor, and he has been removed from service.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

What National Human Rights Commission Said

Following a complaint from the Sahyadri Rights Forum, a non-governmental entity, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chairman of the Railway Board and the Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The Commission stated that the allegations in the complaint indicate serious violations of human rights.

The bench, headed by Priyank Kanoongo, heard the case and has sought all documents related to the appointment process, qualifications, training, and police verification of the accused coach attendant from the Railways.

The Railway Board and the RPF have been directed to submit an action-taken report to the Commission within two weeks.