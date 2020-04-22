Can You Guess Who This Star From The Golden Age Of Doordarshan Is?

The actress shared this image. (courtesy Instagram)

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who became a household name after starring in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, shared a throwback picture from her childhood days on Instagram. In the greyscale photograph, little Dipiika Chikhlia can be seen posing for the camera. The 54-year-old actress said that she doesn't remember the reason why she seemed upset in the picture and wrote: "That's baby me ...No idea what has upset me. Throwback ..... Still have such moments. #anger#upset#moods#nostalgic#child#childhood#mom#dad baby#family."

Take a look at the picture here:

Dipika Chikhlia frequently shared throwback pictures from the sets of the show. Last week, she shared a picture from the sets of the show and captioned it: "Sita ji with her sisters" and added the hashtags #girlpower, #love #spreadhappiness #spreadpositivity to her post.

Earlier, she posted a picture along with the show's cast and wrote: "Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew. Sagar saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ... Barring Ravan, almost all were there. Only when we look back, do we know what all we have left behind. So many of the cast no more. RIP to them all."

The veteran actress, who appeared on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, earlier this year, revealed that she became so identified as Sita even off screen that people rarely greeted her with "hi or hello," instead, they always bowed down before her with folded hands.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which was one of the most loved Indian shows in the Eighties, returned to TV last month. The show that featured Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and other prominent actors, airs on DD National twice a day. The show resonates with today's generation.