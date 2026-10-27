For Rs 8,000, You Can Feast On Unlimited Cheese Aboard This Swiss Train

Imagine enjoying unlimited cheese spread while witnessing the picturesque Swiss countryside aboard a miniature train. If it sounds like a dream come true experience, then you have to try the Raclette train ride at Swiss Vapeur Parc in Le Bouveret, Switzerland.

Sharing a video on Instagram, a content creator named Die Praktikantin documented her experience of the train journey. “Did you know that you can eat unlimited raclette on a moving train in Switzerland? Introducing you to the Raclette train located at Swiss Park in La Buffle," she shared.

The video showed her sitting at a small table inside an open miniature train car. The table was filled with a delicious spread, including a raclette cheese melter, boiled potatoes, cured meats, pickled onions, and a bottle of white wine.

“The activity starts at 12:30 PM in time for lunch and costs CHF 70 (Rs 8,059) per person, including the park entrance ticket. You will be served raclette with potatoes, a selection of cold cuts, pickles, a bottle of white wine and mineral water,” the creator revealed.

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Take a look at the video:

She further shared that each ride can accommodate up to 16 people and lasts around 1 hour. “The train travels at a leisurely speed of 4 KM/H, completing three loops of 20 minutes each,” she added. Alongside the unlimited raclette cheese spread, dessert is also served during the final 20 minutes of the ride with tea or coffee.

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Lastly, she mentioned that for this experience, people need to book tickets in advance from the official website of Swiss Vapeur Parc.

The video attracted a lot of viewers online. “That's soooo much fun there,” one user wrote. “I would love to travel to Switzerland,” another commented. “This is amazing,” someone else added. “I love Switzerland,” an individual expressed.

Would you like to experience this ride? Let us know.