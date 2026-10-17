Switzerland Tourism Names Jemimah Rodrigues Friendship Ambassador For India

Few countries have found a place in the Indian imagination quite like Switzerland. For generations of Bollywood fans, its snow-covered mountains, charming villages, and scenic railway journeys have been more than postcard-perfect. They have been the backdrop to some of Hindi cinema's most memorable moments, particularly Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Now, India and Switzerland are finding a new connection through cricket. Switzerland Tourism has appointed Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues as its Friendship Ambassador for India.

The campaign aims to introduce younger Indian audiences to the country beyond its familiar tourist attractions. Announced in Bengaluru on October 15, the association will showcase Switzerland across all four seasons.

The partnership brings together two worlds that have a strong following in India: Bollywood, which helped popularise Switzerland decades ago, and cricket, which continues to connect Indian audiences across generations.

In Zurich, Rodrigues explored the city by running, e-bike riding, and taking an e-boat excursion, along with a picnic. The campaign also features Switzerland's public transport network, highlighting connections between cities, mountain destinations and other regions, as per the press release.

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Sharing her excitement, Rodrigues said, “Representing India has always been something very special to me, and wherever I travel, I carry a little bit of home with me. What excites me about this association is the chance to discover Switzerland beyond everything we already know and love about it.”

She added, “I am looking forward to meeting people, trying new things, exploring different places, and sharing those moments with everyone back home. I am really excited to begin this journey with Switzerland Tourism.”

Christian Schoch, Director India, Switzerland Tourism, said that India is “one of our top 10 source markets.”

“With Jemimah, we have an opportunity to showcase the diversity of the destination across the year, from different seasons and regions to experiences that go beyond the traditional highlights,” he added.

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