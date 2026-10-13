Just 90 Minutes From Dubai, This Place In Oman Looks Straight Out Of A Bollywood Movie

What if a short flight from Dubai can take you to a place filled with lush greenery, clear lakes and beautiful waterfalls? Wadi Darbat in Salalah, Oman, offers just that. Around a 90-minute flight from Dubai, this natural spot looks different from the dry landscapes many imagine when they think of Oman. It can make visitors feel as if they have stepped into a Bollywood movie. A content creator recently visited the area and was amazed by its beauty and compared its scenery with Switzerland.

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Taking to Instagram, the creator shared, “90 Minutes from Dubai by flight, and this doesn't even look like Oman. This place looks like Switzerland, but it's actually in Salalah. Just a short flight from Dubai, Salalah is one of the best destinations for a quick getaway from the UAE. If you're searching for places to visit near Dubai, weekend trips from Dubai, Oman travel, Salalah Oman, hidden gems, or beautiful places to visit in Oman, add this to your bucket list.”

Wadi Darbat is famous for its seasonal waterfalls, which become even more beautiful during and after Oman's Khareef season. The valley is also home to a scenic lake, the largest natural freshwater lake in the Salalah region. Natural springs keep the lake filled with water, making it a popular place to visit throughout the year.

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Visitors can also go boating on the lake while looking at the green hills, mountains and animals grazing nearby. For those who enjoy walking and exploring, the valley has open fields, small hills and natural trekking paths. These allow visitors to discover areas away from the main tourist spots. The scenery also changes with the seasons, so the valley can look different each time someone visits.