'Why Didn't He Come To Me?': Actor-Healer Smita Jaykar Recalls Rhea Chakraborty's Efforts To Help Sushant Singh Rajput

Veteran actor Smita Jaykar recently revealed how she was approached by Rhea Chakraborty to offer spiritual healing to Sushant Singh Rajput while he was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital for depression. Smita Jaykar and Rhea Chakraborty had worked together in Sonali Cable.

Furthermore, Smita Jaykar is extensively involved in spiritual and emotional healing.

Smita Jaykar told Siddharth Kannan, "I had gone to offer Sushant Singh Rajput healing when he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital. He was being treated for depression there. Rhea had called me. I had worked with her in Sonali Cable, and we had spoken about these things earlier. She remembered that conversation and reached out to me. I told her I would come and see him."

She added, "At that point, he was probably under medication. He spoke to me very nicely and seemed very happy. I was planning to bring him to the ashram, and he was ready to come for one of the processes as well. That night, Rhea messaged me saying, 'Smita, he is dwindling again.' It never happened, and I wish he had come."

"When I heard about his death, I thought, 'Why didn't he come to me? Why didn't he get in touch with me again? I could have helped him,'" added Smita Jaykar.

On Rhea Chakraborty Wanting To Help Sushant Singh Rajput

Furthermore, Smita Jaykar spoke about how she genuinely felt that Rhea Chakraborty wanted to help Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Bollywood actress was dating the actor when he died. She faced serious allegations and intense media attention in connection with the case.

"Rhea was the one who was with Sushant at that time and wanted to help him. This poor girl got dragged into all of this. When I worked with her, she was a very sweet girl," added Smita Jaykar.

About Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai in June 2020.

In September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was accused of procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. The actress was granted bail after 28 days.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in 2025. According to reports, the agency found no evidence to support the allegations made against Rhea and her family.

The actress has slowly returned to the industry. She made her comeback as a judge on MTV Roadies and was also a part of The Traitors Season 2 hosted by Karan Johar.

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