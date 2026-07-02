Cables In Drain, Unanswered Calls: 17-Year-Old Electrocuted In Rain-Hit Thane

A 17-year-old died of electrocution last night during heavy rain in Maharashtra's Thane.

The victim, Aliya Chandiwala, a resident of Yasmeen Park in Mumbra near Thane, had stepped out for some work when she was electrocuted in a waterlogged area.

Immediately after the incident, she was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination, and further legal investigation into this case of negligence is underway.

Locals alleged that despite repeated complaints to the electricity department, nothing changed on the ground.

"You have no idea what the poor old man is going through, sir. We are absolutely exhausted from lodging complaints - it's just been one run-around after another," a local claimed.

"This is negligence. We have been saying this for months. The cable runs right through the drain. With the rains approaching, we urged the authorities to clip the cable up. We are tired of saying this over and over again," the man said.

The man further complained that they would repeatedly call the office but no one answered.

"They neither answer the phone nor show up on time. We have to call them 50 times," the man added.

The incident comes just days after an 11-year-old, Vihaan Srivastava, was killed when a tree collapsed on his school bus in Mumbai's Chembur.

Of the children rescued, four students sustained minor injuries, while one boy suffered critical injuries.

Mayor Ritu Tawde alleged that local administrative bodies had routinely ignored complaints filed by residents regarding the vulnerability of that specific tree.

Local residents claim they raised serious allegations of civic negligence, claiming that repeated complaints sent to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding unsafe, top-heavy trees in the neighbourhood had gone unheeded.

(With inputs from Rizwan Sheikh)