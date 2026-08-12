Thane Teen Declared Pregnant After 3 Tests At Government Hospital. She Wasn't

A case of medical negligence has been reported at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district where a 17-year-old girl was made to undergo pregnancy tests without her family's consent, and the results showed a false positive.

The incident took place recently when the girl was admitted to the Shastri Nagar Hospital in the Kalyan-Dombivali area for treatment related to menstrual problems. However, she was allegedly subjected to a pregnancy test thrice, following which the doctors told her family that she had tested positive.

Fearing the situation, the family reportedly took the girl to a private hospital for another test.

The private hospital test came back negative, raising serious questions over the testing and medical procedures followed at the government hospital. The girl was then treated for her menstrual-related problem at the private hospital and was discharged shortly after the doctors prescribed medicines.

The incident raised questions over the conduct and working procedures of doctors at the Shastri Nagar Hospital. There have been demands for strict action, including registration of a case against those found responsible.

The matter was raised during a Standing Committee meeting, following which the Municipal Commissioner ordered an inquiry.

According to officials, the inquiry will examine the circumstances surrounding the tests.