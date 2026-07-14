'When Will Mumma Return?' Rajasthan Maternal Deaths Tear Families Apart

In a narrow lane, a wooden cot covered with a white sheet has become the center of a quiet gathering. On one corner of the cot, a father sits with his four-year-old daughter. Beside them, a mesh gate opens into the house. The father repeatedly looks inside through the gate, checking on his seven-day-old baby. The infant is asleep, cradled by his aunt. The children's mother died just 48 hours after giving birth. Both children are now left without their mother.

This gathering is being held after Isha's death. She died on July 8 at the government hospital in Bhilwara. No photograph of Isha has been placed here, because her four-year-old daughter, Disha, starts missing her mother whenever she sees her picture.

She keeps asking one question, when will her mother return?

Neither the father nor the grandparents have answers to Disha's questions. Similar unanswered questions are now being raised over the deaths of five women in the past week at Bhilwara's government hospital.

In the last two months, 18 maternal deaths have been reported across five districts in Rajasthan, raising serious concerns about the healthcare system. After every incident, inquiry committees are formed, inspections are conducted, and reports are prepared. Yet, with cases emerging one after another, the situation is no longer shocking, it is deeply troubling.

Isha's husband, Manish, says they took her to the hospital on the night of July 5 but did not get a bed throughout the night. The next day, she underwent surgery and initially seemed fine. However, on the afternoon of July 7, her condition suddenly worsened. Despite repeated requests, no doctor responded in time. He alleges negligence, saying his first child was delivered in the same hospital without issues, but this time, the lapse cost his wife her life.

The seven-day-old baby now stays with his aunt. He lost his mother before he could even feel her presence. His elder sister lovingly calls him "chhota babu," plays with him, and remains unaware of the tragedy. She continues to insist on meeting her mother.

Read: NDTV Investigation: Search For Answers As Several Women Die After C-Section In Kota

Isha's mother, Hemlata, alleges that she approached doctors four times, but they were busy drinking tea and talking among themselves. She says timely intervention could have saved her daughter, blaming medical negligence for the death.

To verify administrative claims, the NDTV team visited the Bhilwara government hospital. The ground reality appeared far from satisfactory. Patients and their families were seen waiting on benches and even on the floor. In one instance, a patient lay unconscious, after waiting for nearly 10 minutes to receive any attention. When doctors arrived, it took considerable effort to shift her onto a stretcher.

One operation theatre remains closed. Ironically, a slogan on its gate reads, "Trust of mothers is with us." But recent incidents have shaken that trust. Posters inside the hospital emphasise the importance of mother's milk, yet several newborns here have already lost their mothers.

At a time when maternal deaths are being reported continuously across Rajasthan, ASHA workers are on strike. These frontline workers are responsible for monitoring pregnant women in rural areas. Their ongoing protest is also raising serious questions about the system.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities have given themselves a clean chit. Medical College Superintendent Dr. Arun Gaur stated that the deaths occurred due to different medical reasons.

According to the administration, one of the five women was not pregnant. Phori Devi, admitted on June 30 for uterine surgery, died on July 7 due to a heart attack.

Shimla Gurjar, referred to in critical condition, died due to multiple complications including hypovolemic shock and septicemia. Isha Pandey died due to pulmonary thromboembolism. Divya Sen died due to HELLP syndrome and eclampsia. Sangeeta Jingar died due to severe postpartum hemorrhage.

During the investigation, it also emerged that the hospital has two operation theatres. A culture report on June 29 found one OT to be contaminated. It remained closed and tested positive again in a second test. Only after a third test, nearly 14 days later, was it declared fit for use. The administration claims no surgeries were conducted in that OT.

State Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar held a high-level meeting in Jaipur. He said blood reports were normal and dehydration was initially suspected, but with the onset of monsoon, the focus is now on identifying the root cause. He added that the national average is 48 maternal deaths per one lakh deliveries, and Rajasthan remains below this figure.

While the administration cites medical causes and statistics, repeated cases from Kota, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Banswara, and Bhilwara continue to raise serious concerns. In Bhilwara, the operation theatre has received clean chits after three attempts, while ASHA workers remain on strike. Together, these factors point to deeper systemic issues in the healthcare system.