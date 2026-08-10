Thane Man Stabs 2 After They Refuse To Give Him Rs 50 For Cigarettes: Police

A 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed and injured two persons after they refused to give him Rs 50 to buy cigarettes in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The Mumbra police have registered a case under section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, Fardam Ibrahim Mansuri, in connection with the attack, which took place on the evening of August 5, an official said.

The incident occurred on Amrut Nagar Darga Road in Mumbra.

Mansuri allegedly demanded Rs 50 from the victim Jibran Imran Khan to purchase cigarettes, and when the latter refused, he got angry and stabbed him and 19-year-old Escalen Nisar Kazi with a knife, the official said.

The duo sustained injuries on their hands, he said, adding that the accused is yet to be arrested.

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