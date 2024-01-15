Woman Stabs Relative To Death Over Property Dispute In Maharashtra, Arrested

The lodge manager discovered the victim's body and alerted the police

A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his daughter's mother-in-law over a property dispute in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

The police have arrested the accused, Shaguftabegum Rafique Beig (52), for the murder that occurred at a lodge in Bhiwandi town on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

The victim, Dastagir Allabaksh Sheikh, was attacked with a knife and his throat was slit in a room at the lodge, he said.

The lodge manager discovered the victim's body and alerted the police, the official said, adding that the murder was due to a property dispute.

