Maharashtra Man, 20, Was Chatting With Teen In Cafe; Dragged Out, Lynched

Eight people have been arrested for lynching a 20-year-old man in Maharashtra's Jalgaon. Suleman Khan was with a minor girl at a cafe on Monday evening when at least 10 people attacked him, dragged him out, and brutally assaulted him. The youngster died of severe head injuries. Police suspect old enmity behind the attack.

Jalgaon police superintendent Maheshwar Reddy said the 20-year-old met his 17-year-old friend at a cafe on Monday. "They were chatting when some other men came and an altercation began. They took him to his village and assaulted him. He suffered injuries to sensitive parts. His parents rushed him to the hospital, where he died during treatment."

The senior police officer said a case of murder has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 103(2) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While Section 103(1) relates to murder, Section 103(2) is associated with a murder committed by five or more persons. "We have invoked the law against mob lynching. The same day, four accused were arrested. Four have been arrested since. They were produced in court and we have got custody for five days. We have received requests to form a Special Investigation Team. We are looking into them."

The incident sparked tension in Jamner, where Suleman lived. Police have deployed additional forces to keep the situation under control. Mr Reddy said there is calm in the area now.

Suleman's uncle and a sarpanch, Sabir Khan, said the cafe from where he was kidnapped is located right next to a police station. Suleman, he said, wanted to join the police and had stepped out to fill up a form for a recruitment exam. "He was with his friends. They kidnapped him from there and beat him up brutally. They even pulled out his nails. Every body part had injury marks. After assaulting him nonstop for 6-7 hours, they took him to his village."

"They thrashed him again in front of his house. His father, mother and sister rushed to save him. They were beaten up too. Our appeal to the police and the administration is that the family must get justice. Those guilty must be charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act," he said.

Suleman's relative said they do not know why the accused attacked him. "Whatever the matter was, they could have taken him to the police. But why kill him so cruelly?"