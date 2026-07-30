Thane Man Stabs Son To Death After He Tried To Save Mother During Fight

Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his 24-year-old son to death when the latter intervened to shield his mother during a domestic quarrel at their residence in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Uttan on the night of July 26, senior inspector Subhashchandra N Markad of the Uttan Sagari police station under the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate said.

"A domestic quarrel erupted between the accused, Bindeshkumar Soni (46), and his wife at around 11.30 pm over attending a marriage reception of a close relative," he said.

As the argument escalated, the accused rushed to attack his wife with a sharp knife. However, their 24-year-old son Abhay intervened to save her. The accused stabbed him, causing him to collapse. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died, Markad said.

The victim's body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the accused's wife, an FIR was registered, he added.

The police initiated an investigation and arrested Soni. He was produced before a local magistrate's court, which remanded him in police custody for three days, according to Markad.

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