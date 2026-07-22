Maharashtra Man Kills Farmer With Axe Over His Affair With Victim's Wife

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 52-year-old farmer in Maharashtra's Thane district over his "affair" with the victim's wife, police have said.

Accused Deu Mangal fatally attacked victim, a resident of Shahapur taluka, on July 16.

Mangal was arrested after the man's 36-year-old wife informed cops about his body lying in a gorge with injuries on the neck, said Superintendent of Police (Thane Rural) Vinaykumar Rathod.

Police said the accused claimed that he was in an illicit relationship with the farmer's wife and viewed him as a hurdle in their affair.

He attacked the victim with an axe near the latter's field, Rathod said.

Through technical surveillance, field analysis, and local intelligence, the investigation team zeroed in on Mangal and took him into custody, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)