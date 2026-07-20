Woman Kills Lover, Hides Body In Sack, Then Sends Landlord A Voice Note

A murder in Maharashtra's Thane district came to light through a voice message sent to the landlord. For two and a half months, residents of a housing society had complained about water leaking from a locked flat. It was only when the landlord received a confession from his tenant that the truth came out: a body was lying inside the bathroom.

Residents of Neelkanth Society in Kalyan had been complaining for two and a half months about water seeping from Flat No. 104 into the passageway. The flat falls under the jurisdiction of Manpada Police Station.

Landlord Ajay Patil tried repeatedly to reach the tenants but got no response. This took a dark turn when Patil received a voice message from the woman renting the flat. In it, she admitted to killing her lover and said his body was inside the bathroom. She also asked the landlord to get rid of the body.

As soon as he heard the message, Patil rushed to the police station to alert officers.

When police reached the flat and searched it, they found a body stuffed inside a sack in the bathroom. Early findings suggest the victim had been struck on the head with a sharp weapon.

Officers believe the bathroom tap had been left running on purpose, to wash away bloodstains and destroy other evidence, which explains the water leaking into the passageway for weeks.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police said that the accused woman fled to Kolkata after the killing. Three special police teams have been sent to the city to track her down.

Police have not yet established a clear motive for the murder, and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Amzad Khan)