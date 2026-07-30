Virgin Atlantic Engineer Dies After Tragic Maintenance Accident At Heathrow Airport

A 23-year-old aircraft engineer for Virgin Atlantic died after sustaining severe injuries during a routine maintenance check at London's Heathrow Airport, the BBC reported. The victim, identified as Georgie Buxton, was working on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner plane on the morning of June 11, 2026, when the accident occurred inside an airport hangar.

According to the report, the incident occurred when he was conducting checks on the aircraft. Buxton suffered severe facial and head injuries due to an incident involving heavy equipment. He died in hospital on 7 July.

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Emergency services were called to Heathrow, and he was quickly transported to St Mary's Hospital in London for urgent medical care.

"Officers attended the scene, alongside the London Ambulance Service," a police spokesperson said as quoted in the report.

"A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, that happened while undertaking maintenance work on an aircraft."

On Thursday, senior coroner Lydia Brown opened and suspended an inquest into his death at West London Coroners' Court, Metro reported.

According to her, a forensic post-mortem report found Buxton had suffered a traumatic brain injury, which is called a craniofacial trauma.

"There was an accident at Georgie's place of work. He took a trauma to the face causing him complex and tragically fatal injuries," Brown said. "He did undergo various surgeries in hospital but these were not able to save life."

"He died on July 7, 2026, following the incident that took place on June 11, 2026."

As per local media, the Metropolitan Police has also launched a criminal investigation. They are working with the Health and Safety Executive. However, the coroner said she had no details of any potential charges.

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Virgin Atlantic statement

"We are heartbroken to confirm that a much-loved member of our engineering team has passed away. Our thoughts are firmly with Georgie's family, loved ones, friends and colleagues at this incredibly sad and challenging time," a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We're providing support to loved ones wherever we can and sharing our heartfelt condolences to everyone affected. Georgie's family has asked for privacy at this very difficult time."

"The safety and wellbeing of our people is always our top priority, and we are devastated by this incident. We are working closely with relevant authorities and the aircraft manufacturer on the investigation to establish all facts. Out of respect for those involved and while the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide any further information at this stage," the spokesperson added.