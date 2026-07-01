Mumbai Civic Body Suspends Official After Tree Collapse Kills 11-Year-Old Boy

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has suspended an official after the death of an 11-year-old boy in a tree collapse on a bus in Mumbai's Chembur sparked widespread outrage.

The civic body suspended Assistant Garden Superintendent Jagdish Bhoir with immediate effect and the suspension order states that a preliminary inquiry found prima facie negligence on his part. He has been placed under suspension pending a departmental inquiry.

Vihaan Srivastava, 11, was killed and four other children were injured when the tree collapsed onto their bus while they were on their way home from Universal School in Chembur.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also constituted a two-member committee on Wednesday to investigate the incident. BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special Engineering) Purushottam Malavade and Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Engineering) Shashank Bhore to conduct the probe and submit a report within eight days.

According to the BMC, no official complaint regarding the tree, which was a 60-70-year-old Peepal, being dangerous had ever been received. The tree was, incidentally, inspected on May 12 and declared completely strong and healthy. It also underwent routine trimming on May 29.

Srivastava was cremated on Wednesday and family members described him as a child who brought joy wherever he went.

"He was our sunshine. He was very smart and loved cricket. We cremated him with his cricket ball because the game meant so much to him," a family member said.

Speaking to NDTV, Vihaan's grandfather, SN Srivastava, said the family believes the tragedy could have been prevented.

"This is negligence. The tree was in a precarious condition and should have been removed. Residents had raised concerns earlier. Why was no action taken?" he asked.