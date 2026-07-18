"Trying To Find New Purpose": Parents Of Boy Killed In Mumbai Tree Collapse

"We are trying to find a new purpose in life," said the parents of Vihaan Srivastav, the 11-year-old boy killed when a tree fell on his school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area on June 30.

Speaking to NDTV's Shiv Aroor on Friday, Gaurav and Juhi Srivastav described how their daily existence had revolved around their only son and how they are now considering channelling their grief into initiatives to support underprivileged children through cricket scholarships and education.

"We are still coping up with the loss of Vihaan. We are trying to find a new purpose in life. Earlier, everything was around him, our job, our trips, our weekends. Now he is gone, he was the only son we had. The thought which is coming to our mind is that he loved cricket and was passionate about studies. So, if something we could do for underprivileged children, to sponsor some kind of cricket scholarship or education for them, maybe we can live with this kind of purpose and go forward in our life," Vihaan's father Gaurav Srivastav told NDTV.

"As my husband said, we are still coping up with the loss. Every day I imagine that Vihaan will come. I just hope that Vihaan will come, but I also know that he will never come. Each day is passing by, and we are going slowly, with our families' support," added Juhi Srivastav.

The couple's public comments come amid mounting criticism of an initial report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) into the circumstances of their son's death. The family has rejected the findings of that report, which held contractors accountable while clearing BMC officials of negligence.

"When the incident happened and the enquiry committee was formed, we were hopeful that justice will be served in a proper manner and it will set an example. But when the reports came out a few days back, what we learnt through media was quite shocking and we were quite angry also with the outcomem," Gaurav said.

"It is a sheer case of negligence, which they have turned into a 'natural disaster' in their report. Only accountable persons are the contractor and consultant. But for us, BMC is the whole soul, principal employer who looks after the work, supervises the work, inspects the work, certifies the work, clears their bills. So how come BMC officials are not accountable but the contractor is?" he asked.

The inquiry committee presented its report on Monday, recommending a fine of Rs 5 lakh for the road work contractor and Rs 2 lakh for the supervising consultant. The report concluded that the roads and garden department was not negligent.

"We are hoping that there will be a re-inquiry which will be fair, transparent, and accountability will be fixed," Gaurav said, adding that the incident should be recognised as resulting from "man-made negligence" and that the entire system of people associated with the work should face penalties.

On Friday, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde announced that the BMC had rejected the original report. She said she had personally "tore up" the document.

The Srivastavs noted the support they received in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy from local politicians and officials but said there has not been significant support from BMC officials.

"After the incident, we have a lot of support from the local MLA, corporators and other relatives and friends. But on this report and BMC committee, there is no one from BMC who has come forward or has interacted with us," Gaurav said.

Juhi recalled that the mayor had visited them in the hospital initially.

"Initially, the mayor came to the hospital. They were with us the whole time. A lot of politicians also came. But after the report came, no one from BMC, interacted with us," she said.