<i>Force 3</i> Starring John Abraham Against Harshvardhan Rane To Release On March 19, 2027

The action thriller Force 3 has officially begun filming, with the makers commencing the first shooting schedule. The film stars John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala in key roles and marks the third installment of the Force franchise. The film will be released in theatres on March 19, 2027.

Details

John Abraham reprises his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, a character he has portrayed in the previous films. The makers are keeping details about Harshvardhan Rane's character under wraps for now. Tanya Maniktala will be seen as the female lead.

Speaking about returning to the franchise, John Abraham shared his excitement about taking the series forward.



He said, "Force has always been a franchise I've believed in deeply. What makes it special for me is that it has a certain grit and a strong identity that audiences have connected with over the years. With Force 3, we're taking that legacy forward in a big way. I'm also really excited to introduce Harsh as an action hero. He has the presence, the energy and the hunger for it, and I think audiences are going to enjoy watching him in this space."

Producer Sheel Kumar, who has collaborated with John Abraham on several projects in the past, spoke about the long-standing association behind the film.



The producer said, "My relationship with John and JA Entertainment goes back many years. Coming together for Force 3 feels both familiar and deeply special. I've believed in the Force franchise from the very beginning, and Force 3 is a film that comes from a place of trust, comfort and a shared conviction in the story that we want to tell."

Harshvardhan Rane, who joins the Force franchise with this instalment, described the project as an important milestone in his career.



He said, "It's an honour to be part of a film like Force 3, which gives me the chance to step into an intense, hardcore action space and bring that brute force alive on screen. John sir is truly cut from a different cloth and has carved his own path in the Indian film industry. To be part of Bhav Dhulia's grand cinematic vision, alongside John sir, is something I feel genuinely privileged about."

Tanya Maniktala also expressed her excitement about joining the franchise and working with the cast. She said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of Force 3. It's exciting to share screen space with two actors who bring both charm and such strong presence to the screen. What makes this even more special for me is the role I get to play in the story. Being part of a franchise like this is a big moment, and I'm looking forward to giving it everything I have."

Force 3 is jointly produced by Sheel Kumar, Shahbaz Alam, John Abraham, Sandeep Leyzell and Minnakshi Das. The film is written by Simaab Hashmi, with music composed by Ravi Basrur and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.



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