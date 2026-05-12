Nora Fatehi Reacts After Internet Compares <i>Body Roll</i> Music Video To <i>Love, Death + Robots</i> Episode <i>Jibaro</i>

Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest track, Body Roll, has found itself at the centre of an online controversy shortly after its release. While the music video has been praised for its grand visuals and Nora's performance, several viewers have accused the makers of heavily borrowing from Jibaro, the critically acclaimed episode from Netflix's animated anthology series Love, Death + Robots.

Social Media Points Out Similarities

The Body Roll video opens with a man dressed in medieval-style clothing running through a forest before arriving at a lake. As he drinks water, the camera highlights his rugged look, complete with elaborate jewellery and tattoos.

Moments later, Nora Fatehi makes a dramatic entrance from the lake, adorned in golden attire, intricate headgear, and heavy jewellery, before the visuals shift into a stylised dance sequence featuring the actor and backup dancers.

Viewers quickly began comparing these visuals to Jibaro, which premiered in 2022. Directed by Alberto Mielgo, the episode follows a conquistador wandering through the jungle who encounters a mysterious, siren-like entity covered in gold jewellery emerging from a lake.

Many online users argued that the visual aesthetic, costume design, and overall setup in Body Roll felt too similar to be coincidental.

The online conversation intensified after content creator Filmy Sonia shared side-by-side visuals from Body Roll and Jibaro on Instagram, prompting even more discussion among fans and critics.

While some users accused the music video of copying the animated short, others defended the makers, calling it a case of visual inspiration rather than imitation.

Nora Fatehi reacted to the comparison video shared online. Commenting on the post, the actress wrote, "Inspired and obsessed! Now we have a real life version."

Created by Tim Miller, Love, Death + Robots is known for its standalone stories exploring fantasy, science fiction, horror, and technology. Among its episodes, Jibaro became one of the most talked-about chapters of the third season and received widespread critical acclaim for its unique storytelling and visuals.

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