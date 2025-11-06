Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Set To Have A Grand Udaipur Wedding In February 2026: Report

For months, fans have been buzzing with speculation about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement. From dropping subtle hints at events to media interactions, the rumoured couple has been in the news for a while now regarding their engagement, and new information with wedding details has now surfaced.

About The Wedding

According to several reports, their wedding is all set to take place on February 26, 2026. It is expected to be grand yet intimate, as far as the reports suggest.

Sources close to Rashmika and Vijay have confirmed to NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 3, 2025. The event was a hush-hush affair, with only family members and close friends in attendance.

As per a report in India Today, a close source revealed that the wedding preparations are indeed underway. Furthermore, it mentioned that the rituals will be a mix of South Indian and Rajasthani traditions.

When Rashmika Mandanna Dropped Hints About Her Engagement

During a recent promotional event for her film Thamma, Rashmika was asked about her alleged engagement to Vijay Deverakonda.

As reported by Telugu360, the actress responded with a shy smile and said, "Everyone is aware of it." Her brief yet telling remark has been interpreted by fans as subtle confirmation that the rumours might indeed be true.

This came just weeks after sources close to the couple told NDTV that Rashmika and Vijay had exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on October 3. The engagement reportedly took place in the presence of only family members and close friends, keeping it away from the media spotlight.

In another interaction, during an interview with Galatta Plus, the interviewer congratulated Rashmika-leading to a brief moment of confusion. The journalist then clarified that the wishes were for her perfume line and cheekily asked if there was anything else to celebrate.

Rashmika laughed off the question and said, "No, no," before adding, "Actually, there's quite a lot, because so many things are happening. But I'll take your congratulations on all of them."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be dating ever since their first film together, Geetha Govindam. The couple also shared screen space in Dear Comrade.

In A Nutshell

New reports making the rounds suggest that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to marry in February 2026, and preparations are underway. Neither actor has officially responded to the ongoing speculation.