Shankar Mahadevan Hangs Out With "Musicians From All Over The World" At Pre-Grammy Party, See Pics

Amid excitement for the 2026 Grammy Awards, Shankar Mahadevan took to his Instagram handle to share photos from the pre-Grammy nominee medal ceremony in Los Angeles.

Sharing photos of himself with a medal, he wrote in the caption, "At the pre-Grammy nominee reception party! Received the nominee medal and hung out with musicians from all over the world!!!"

Mahadevan also posted a video capturing his excitement after receiving the honour. In the caption, he reflected on the milestone and looked ahead to the main ceremony, writing, "2 Grammy nominations .. Looking forward to the awards ceremony with my dear maestros !! Fingers crossed."

The musician is no stranger to Grammy success. He won his first Grammy Award in 2024, when Shakti took home the Best Global Music Album honour for This Moment.

Anoushka Shankar And Indian Collaborations Shine In Global Music Categories

Among the most prominent Indian nominees this year is sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar, who has secured multiple nominations. Her EP Chapter III: We Return to Light, created in collaboration with sarod player Alam Khan and percussionist Sarathy Korwar, has been nominated in the Best Global Music Album category.

Despite the nominations, Anoushka Shankar will not be attending the awards ceremony. She shared her decision through a lengthy Instagram note, citing personal reasons for her absence. Read the full story here.

The Best Global Music Album category also features several notable Indian collaborations. Composer Siddhant Bhatia has earned a nomination for Sounds of Kumbha, an album inspired by the spiritual and sonic landscape of the Kumbh Mela.

Also nominated is Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) by Shakti. The album marks five decades of the iconic jazz-fusion group led by John McLaughlin and Zakir Hussain.

Indian musicians have also made a strong showing in the Best Global Music Performance category. Both Anoushka Shankar and Shakti have secured second nominations here, with Anoushka's Daybreak, created with Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar, competing alongside Shakti's Shrini's Dream (Live).

Indo-American pianist and composer Charu Suri has also earned recognition this year. Her album Shayan has been nominated in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category.

For audiences in India, the ceremony is expected to be streamed live on JioHotstar. The Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

