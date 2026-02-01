Grammy Awards 2026: When And Where To Watch Music's Biggest Night

The 68th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will bring together leading names from across the global music industry for an evening of awards, live performances and tribute segments.

When And Where To Watch

The event will be broadcast live in the United States on CBS Television Network. It will also stream on Paramount+ for subscribers with the Premium plan, while those on the Essential plan will be able to access the ceremony on demand the following day.

In regions where CBS is available through digital streaming bundles, platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV will carry the live broadcast.

For viewers in India, JioHotstar is expected to stream the ceremony live at 6:30 AM on February 2.

The ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah, who has confirmed this will be his final year leading the show after multiple consecutive appearances.

Presenters Announced

The Recording Academy has confirmed a wide-ranging group of presenters for this year's awards. Among them are Harry Styles, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan, alongside Jeff Goldblum, Teyana Taylor, Nikki Glaser and Marcello Hernandez. Additional names may be revealed closer to the ceremony.

Performances And Musical Highlights

Live performances remain central to the Grammy broadcast. All eight nominees in the Best New Artist category are scheduled to perform, including Addison Rae, KATSEYE, Alex Warren, The Marias, Leon Thomas, Sombr, Lola Young and Olivia Dean.

Among the headline acts, Lady Gaga is set to perform music from her latest album, Mayhem. Justin Bieber will return to the Grammy stage for the first time in four years. Other confirmed performers include Sabrina Carpenter, Pharrell Williams and the hip-hop duo Clipse.

In Memoriam Segment

The 2026 ceremony will also feature special tribute performances. The In Memoriam segment will include appearances by Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson.

Ms Lauryn Hill will present a tribute dedicated to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack. A collaborative performance by Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash is expected to honour Ozzy Osbourne.