Grammy Awards 2026: Trevor Noah To Return As Host One 'Final' Time

The Recording Academy and CBS have announced that Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah will return as host of the Grammy Awards 2026 for one “final” time on 1 February, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, this will be Noah's sixth stint as host of the Grammys. He will also serve as an executive producer of the show, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air live on CBS.

Noah first hosted the ceremony in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Variety reported.

The show's executive producer, Ben Winston of Fulwell Entertainment, said, “I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time. He's been the most phenomenal host of the show. He's so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and the music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can't wait to do it together one last time,” as quoted by the outlet.

According to reports, Kendrick Lamar leads the list of 2026 Grammy nominees with nine nods, followed by Lady Gaga and producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut with seven. Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, and engineer Serban Ghenea have six nominations each, while Clipse, Doechii, SZA, Turnstile, Tyler, the Creator, and producers Souwave and Andrew Watt have five apiece.

Earlier, singer, actor and filmmaker Teyana Taylor described her first-ever Grammy and Golden Globe nominations as “one answered prayer after another”, marking a defining moment in what she says has been a transformative year both personally and professionally, according to People.

In an exclusive interview with People, Taylor reflected on the success of her 2025 album Escape Room, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album, alongside a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another.

Taylor, 35, began her music career at the age of 15 but announced her retirement from music in 2020 following the release of her third studio album, The Album, citing a lack of appreciation as an artist.

She later shifted her focus to acting, appearing in films such as Coming 2 America (2021) and A Thousand and One (2023), the outlet added.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2026 Highlights: Adolescence And One Battle After Another Tie At 4 Wins