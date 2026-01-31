Watch: Sunny Deol Celebrates <i>Border 2's</i> Massive Success, Cuts Cake And Sings Along With Team

After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has once again shattered box-office records with Border 2. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of him celebrating the film's humongous success. In the clip, he is seen cutting a cake, too.

His team is heard singing, "Happy Border to you... Happy Border to Sunny Ji."

Towards the end of the clip, Sunny Deol says, "Ye hamari team hai, and we are having a good time because aap sabko hamari ye film pasand aayi (This is our team, and we are having a great time because you all liked our film.)"

Border 2 Day 8 Collection

Sunny Deol's Border 2 continues its strong theatrical run, emerging as a major blockbuster despite a noticeable dip after the Republic Day weekend.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has crossed Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office and has collected over Rs 235.25 crore in India so far.

After a robust first week, the film experienced a slowdown on Day 8, earning Rs 11 crore on Friday.

The overall theatre occupancy on Friday stood at 15.05 per cent.

Morning shows recorded 6.58 per cent occupancy, followed by 13.24 per cent in the afternoon.

Evening shows saw 16.71 per cent occupancy, while night shows performed relatively better at 23.65 per cent.

In terms of key markets, Mumbai saw the film playing across 851 shows with an occupancy rate of 21 per cent.

The Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 1,270 shows, with occupancy at 14.67 per cent.

Background

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, which released on January 30, opened with Rs 3.8 crore on its first day.

However, the new release does not appear to have significantly impacted Border 2's box office momentum.

The film features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the patriotic war drama serves as a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border. It has been produced by Nidhi Dutta, daughter of JP Dutta, along with Bhushan Kumar.

