<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol Film Is Rock-Solid, Mints Rs 224.25 Crore In India

Sunny Deol's Border 2 continues glorious run at the box office after a week. After completing its first week, the film's earnings stand at ₹224.25 crore in India.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Thursday, Border 2 minted ₹11.25 crore at the domestic box office, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film opened with ₹30 crore on Friday. Collections peaked on Saturday with ₹36.5 crore.

On Sunday, earnings jumped 49.32%, propelling it into the ₹100 crore club.

Monday—Republic Day—marked the highest single-day haul at ₹59 crore, the film's biggest day to date.

Border 2 has already surpassed the opening weekend numbers of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Taran Adarsh's Verdict

In his latest update, Taran Adarsh mentioned that the film saw a dip in earnings on Wednesday after the extended holiday period ended. But the pace at the box office remained steady.

#Border2 continues its victorious run... Collections slowed on Wednesday noon due to the post-holiday working-day effect, but picked up towards the evening shows.



The film is performing strongest in the mass circuits and heartland markets, which are contributing a major chunk of… pic.twitter.com/IJ4KkpOUI9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2026

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar, it is the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border.