Old Clip Of Akshaye Khanna Dancing To Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Chaiyya Chaiyya</i> Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

While Dhurandhar went on to deliver a historic box office performance, one of its biggest post-release talking points was Rehman Dakait. Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of the character struck a chord with audiences, triggering widespread online chatter, fan theories and demands for more screen time. Adding to the buzz was Akshaye's appearance in the song FA9LA by Flipperachi. His brief but striking dance moves in the track went viral across platforms, further amplifying the popularity of Rehman Dakait.

Since then, several old clips of Akshaye Khanna dancing-be it at events or in other films-have resurfaced on the Internet and are going viral. The latest was shared by a user on Reddit, where Akshaye Khanna is seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya alongside Twinkle Khanna at an awards show.

Internet Reactions

Fans were quick to flood the comments section, hyping up Akshaye Khanna.

One Internet user wrote, "Why is he so fine? One of those people who is just hot without even trying."

Another person wrote, "Akshaye is really hot-like, I don't think he knows how handsome he really is."

Someone else mentioned, "Akshay Khanna is an underrated dancer."

Another comment read, "Akshaye dances so well."

About Dhurandhar And Dhurandhar Part 2

Coming back to Dhurandhar, where the Akshaye Khanna craze began last year, the film-based on true events-sees Ranveer Singh take on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities has created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character, thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board. Dhurandhar also dives deep into the socio-political dynamics of different ethnic groups in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature. It has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language so far. Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

New details about the title of the second part, teaser certification and duration are out. The second part will release just three months later, on March 19, 2026. The first installment had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, but fans will have to wait a little longer to know the duration of the upcoming sequel.

As per the official website of the Central Board of Film Certification, Part 2 of Ranveer Singh's film is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The report further states that the teaser is one minute long and has been given an 'A' certification by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Dhurandhar is also now available to stream on Netflix, ahead of Dhurandhar: The Revenge releasing on March 19, 2026.

