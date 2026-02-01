<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol's Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Mark In India

After a strong opening week boosted by the Republic Day weekend, Border 2 has begun to witness a slowdown at the box office.

What's Happening

Despite the dip in pace, the war drama continues to add steady numbers to its tally.

On Saturday, the film minted Rs 17.75 crore, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 252.75 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film is now aiming for the Rs 350 crore mark worldwide.

In terms of occupancy, Border 2 recorded an overall 28.62 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

The film showed growth through the day, starting with 11.05 per cent in the morning shows.

The afternoon saw an increase to 28.11 per cent, followed by 32.96 per cent in the evening.

Night shows performed the best, peaking at 42.35 per cent.

Background

The sequel currently ranks as the second highest-grossing film of Varun Dhawan's career after Dilwale, which grossed Rs 388 crore worldwide. If the film continues its run, it could soon emerge as the highest-grossing film of his career.

However, it is trailing behind Sunny Deol's previous release Gadar 2, which had collected Rs 336.2 crore within nine days of its release.

While the film enjoyed a relatively clear run in cinemas during its first week, it is now facing competition from Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3. The film released on Friday and earned Rs 4 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 6 crore on Saturday.

Border 2 serves as a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border and is directed by Anurag Singh.

Apart from Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the film features Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol recently celebrated the film's box office milestone as it crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. The actor shared a video on Instagram where he was seen cutting a cake and celebrating the success of the film.