TVK Is The Top Engine: Vijay Takes Dig At DMK And BJP, Downplays AIADMK

Celebrating the third anniversary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), party chief Vijay took a veiled dig at both the BJP and the DMK, saying "Dappa Engine" and "Repair Engine" cannot match TVK's "Top Engine."

Though Vijay criticised DMK and BJP, Vijay downplayed AIADMK, saying BJP is heading the alliance in Tamil Nadu and 'some' parties are part of the alliance. Speaking at the inaugural anniversary event, Vijay reiterated that TVK is the only political force capable of defeating the DMK, even in a three or four-front electoral contest.

The event marked a milestone for the party, as TVK completed three years and is preparing to face its first election. Grand arrangements were made to welcome Vijay at the party headquarters, with traditional Mela Thalam performances.

In a new format, TVK allowed young and newly appointed functionaries to share their views on stage. Notably, no second-line leaders of the party addressed the gathering.

Jabs At Political Adversaries, But No Election Plan

While delivering his address in his usual rhetorical style, Vijay criticised the DMK and the BJP and also took an indirect swipe at the AIADMK. However, he did not clearly outline the party's campaign strategy or alliance plans.

Vijay compared himself with former Chief Ministers MGR and Kamarajar, claiming that present-day critics are similar to those who once spread defamatory remarks against those leaders. He said TVK was formed to wipe the tears of people who have been suffering since 2017 and 2021.

"After 2017 and after 2021, the people of Tamil Nadu are shedding tears, thinking someone like this is sitting in the chair once held by Kamarajar, MGR and Anna. TVK was founded to wipe those tears. Even after starting the party and winning elections, MGR was belittled. That is their usual job," Vijay said.

He added that TVK would continue to expose the DMK and question its alleged wrongdoings.

"We will expose them. We will ask questions and oppose them. Who has the guts other than us? We are the only representatives of the people," Vijay said.

Spinning the first Thirukkural, "Agara Muthala Ezhuthu," Vijay, with own quote, accused the DMK of injustice, lawlessness, and cheating. He asserted that TVK alone could defeat the DMK despite a multi-cornered contest.

"Many are talking about a three- or four-corner fight. Let them say whatever they want. For us, on one side, it is the people's force-TVK. On the other side, the DMK-led alliance. On the other side, the BJP and others. Despite many forces, only TVK can defeat the DMK," Vijay said, in a remark seen as undermining the AIADMK.

TVK Joint Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, clarifying Vijay's speech, said, "As we look, we didn't find AIADMK is finalising alliance, only BJP is heading. So our leader is saying it is BJP and others".