"Victory Is Certain": Vijay's Message On TVK's 3rd Anniversary Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and actor Vijay today struck a confident and combative political note as his party marks its third anniversary, declaring that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would witness an "unprecedented scenario" owing to TVK's entry into the political arena.

In a letter addressed to party cadre, released hours ahead of his address at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur on the outskirts of Chennai, Vijay called upon his supporters to move towards "political recognition through clarity, strategy and dedication," asserting that the party would "surely win its democratic target with the massive support of the people."

"Even before evolving into a principal political force, the state knows that we stood with the people as a movement," Vijay said, underlining TVK's claim of being a people-centric political force rather than a conventional party.

என் நெஞ்சில் குடியிருக்கும் தோழர்களுக்கு,

வணக்கம்.



நம் உயிரனைய இயக்கமான தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத்தின் மகிழ்ச்சிகரமான மூன்றாம் ஆண்டு, இன்று தொடங்குகிறது. இரண்டு ஆண்டுகளை இயல்பாகவும், இயல்பு தாண்டியும் நிறைவு செய்து, நீள்கிறது நம் அரசியல் பெரும்பயணம்.



முதன்மை அரசியல் சக்தியாகப்… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) February 2, 2026

Using evocative metaphors, Vijay described TVK as an "immeasurable ocean that does not lose its equilibrium" and a "vast sky that none can move away," adding that the party would emerge as a "war victory drum to politically empower the common man."

Referring to the 2026 Assembly elections, he said the electoral battlefield must be made "our own" through focus, unity and strategic political action.

"The 2026 Assembly election arena carries a situation never seen before, and the only reason for that is our political arrival," he said, expressing confidence that TVK would march towards power with unwavering resolve and popular backing. "With the massive support of the people, fighting together with determination and unity, we will surely achieve our democratic goal of capturing power," Vijay said, signing off with the assertion that "victory is certain."

The message comes at a politically sensitive moment for the fledgling party. TVK is celebrating its third anniversary barely three months ahead of the elections, amid speculation over alliances and candidate selection. While Vijay has publicly offered a share in power to like-minded forces, no party has formally joined hands with TVK so far.

The party has, however, received a boost with the Election Commission allotting the 'whistle' symbol to TVK, and sources say candidate finalisation is in its final stages, amid speculation that Vijay himself could contest from a Chennai constituency. Party leaders say the cadre is upbeat and organisational structures are being strengthened at the booth and district levels.

The anniversary also comes against the backdrop of challenges faced by the actor-politician. His farewell film 'Jana Nayagan', scheduled for a January release, remains stuck as the Central Board of Film Certification is yet to clear it, with the matter currently before the court. Politically, TVK's campaign suffered a major setback after a tragic stampede at Vijay's Karur rally last year claimed 41 lives, including women and children. Vijay was summoned twice as part of the CBI probe into the incident, which had derailed his plan to tour all districts by December 2025.

Sources indicate that Vijay may use his anniversary address to announce the resumption of public meetings and conferences across the state as part of a renewed campaign push.

Despite sustained overtures from the AIADMK, which has revived ties with the BJP, Vijay has firmly ruled out aligning with the saffron party, stating that he cannot ally with it either directly or indirectly. He has repeatedly described the ruling DMK as his "political enemy" and the BJP as his "ideological enemy."

With a massive cult following and a political debut at the peak of his film career, Vijay is projecting supreme confidence, drawing implicit parallels with leaders such as DMK founder C N Annadurai and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, who went on to capture power in 1967 and 1977 respectively. While no actor has become Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu after MGR and J Jayalalithaa, Vijay is betting on his popularity and organisational build-up to script a similar political rise.

Amid pro-TVK noises from sections within the Congress, the national party has indicated that it would continue its alliance with the ruling DMK, a front that has won three successive elections in Tamil Nadu. With no major realignments confirmed so far, the state is currently headed for a four-cornered contest, with director Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) also choosing to fight the elections on its own.